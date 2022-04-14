Advertisement

South Bend man found guilty of murder in 2020 deadly shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been found guilty of murder in a deadly shooting that happened back in January 2020.

A jury on Thursday found 22-year-old Troyon Scott guilty of the Jan. 26, 2020, murder of 28-year-old Huey Hudson Jr.

Hudson was found shot to death at a home in the 600 block of South Liberty Street. Prosecutors say Scott allegedly shot Hudson multiple times during an argument.

The jury also found Scott guilty of a firearm enhancement. His sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

Scott’s older brother, Troyae Scott, was also arrested in connection to another shooting that same weekend. Prosecutors say that shooting indirectly led to Hudson’s murder.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

Mugshot of Edmunde Hill, 51, of South Bend from the St. Joseph County Jail.
SB man arrested after road-rage leads to shooting, fires at State Rep. Teshka
One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County
The IRS has 1040 forms and instruction packets to make filing your income taxes more straight...
What you need to know as Tax Day approaches
SBCSC new Internet initiative approved
SBCSC’s new LTE Network will give Wi-Fi access to every student
16 News Now interviews tax professionals ahead of the tax return deadline.
Tax deadline approaching for those who have yet to file