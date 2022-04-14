South Bend man found guilty of murder in 2020 deadly shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been found guilty of murder in a deadly shooting that happened back in January 2020.

A jury on Thursday found 22-year-old Troyon Scott guilty of the Jan. 26, 2020, murder of 28-year-old Huey Hudson Jr.

Hudson was found shot to death at a home in the 600 block of South Liberty Street. Prosecutors say Scott allegedly shot Hudson multiple times during an argument.

The jury also found Scott guilty of a firearm enhancement. His sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

Scott’s older brother, Troyae Scott, was also arrested in connection to another shooting that same weekend. Prosecutors say that shooting indirectly led to Hudson’s murder.

