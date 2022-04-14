Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria permanently closes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria in Stevensville formally closed last week.
According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a realtor is now handling the sale.
The property was put on the market back in February—about a month after one of its owners, Raffaele Santaniello, was charged in connection to kidnapping, sexual assault & misconduct. The accusations were made by former female employees.
The property is currently listed at $890,000.
