Quarter of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews are making major progress when it comes to replacing Benton Harbor’s lead service lines.

The State Department of Health says 25 percent of the old lines have been replaced already. But that means there is around 3,300 lead lines that still require work.

The project will soon get an additional $45-million dollars, thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new budget.

All lead service lines are expected to be replaced by next spring.

Almost 2,000 “Right of Access” Water Service Line Replacement Agreement forms have been completed which is a necessary step to allow the contractors to access private properties to perform the work. The Water Service Line Replacement Agreement may be accessed, filled out and submitted online. Forms may also be submitted to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com.

For questions, call 269-926-4557.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.