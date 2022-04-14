PHS students donate over 10K free meals for Cultivate Food Rescue

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, students from Penn High School volunteered to pack meals for food insecure students in other school districts.

This is the third year teacher Amy Zimmer has had students volunteer every month at Cultivate Food Rescue.

Today, those students reached the milestone of making 10,000 meals. That feat was celebrated properly with a pizza party for those students.

The executive director of the program, Jim Conklin, spoke about the importance of today’s achievement.

“For us, being able to work with students in the community, and to bring them together to help other students is just a great thing for us to be able to do,” Conklin said. “We love working with these kids, helping them give back to kids in need. It’s a very rewarding thing to do and the kids are very productive. 10,000 meals is a lot.”

Throughout the three years, Mrs. Zimmer has also incorporated Logan Center’s Transitional Specialists with each visit. One or two Transitional Specialists have served along the Penn group to help facilitate students to have successful volunteer experiences. They have also helped transport students to and from Cultivate. Students have been able to explore careers as well as acquire vocational skills in an actual culinary facility. The partnership with Cultivate and Logan has been incredible for Penn students.

The partnership between Penn and Cultivate is expected to continue.

