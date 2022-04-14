Penn softball coach Beth Zachary reaches 300 career wins

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local softball coach is celebrating a big accomplishment.

The Penn softball team beat John Glenn Wednesday night 15-0 in five innings, marking the 300th win for head coach Beth Zachary.

Coach Zachary is no stranger to major milestones. She was inducted into the ICGSS Hall of Fame back in 2018.

Currently, her team is undefeated to start the season.

