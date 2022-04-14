Advertisement

Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first round of migrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C. arrived at Union Station on Wednesday, with a second arriving early Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started this voluntary transfer of immigrants as a way to blast the Biden administration’s border policies.

Abbott, a Republican, issued a statement saying his state shouldn’t have to “bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Officials from Catholic Charities D.C. were on hand to meet the migrants and offered assistance, including food and medical care.

So far, there’s been no comment from either the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning. (WUSA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmande Hill
SB man arrested after road rage incident leads to shots fired at vehicle of State Rep. Teshka
Strong wind damage across Michiana Thursday
Strong wind damage across Michiana Thursday
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
The city has purchased Claey's Candy Factory and parking lot in a move that is beneficial for...
City of South Bend buys Claey’s Candy building, parking lot
One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast