Medical Moment: First-in-the-world Harmony Heart Valve

(WNDU) - Patients who are born with a heart defect and have surgery to repair it know that as they age, they may need additional heart surgery. In fact, between two and three million Americans are living with congenital heart defects.

But a new device is letting doctors treat patients in a less invasive way.

51-year-old Russell Soloway eats right, works out, and loves long hikes with his fiancé, Shara. For years, he’s been preparing his body for a second open-heart surgery, that he knew he’d need someday.

Soloway was born with a congenital heart condition and had his first open heart surgery as a child.

“One of the first, at my age, to have it repaired,” Soloway said.

Three years ago, Soloway’s cardiologist determined his pulmonary valve was blood leaking. At the time, Soloway was a busy federal litigator and hated the idea of slowing down for a major procedure.

“Four to eight months of recovery and you know, this and that. And I’m thinking, wow, that would really disrupt my life,” Soloway continued.

Instead, in October of 2019, Soloway became one of the first patients in the world to undergo a procedure using the Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Heart Valve.

“The advantages to the technology are you get the same benefit of having open heart surgery in that you have a functioning valve implanted, but it’s done through a small incision in the leg, and you go home the next day,” said Matthew J. Gillespie, an interventional cardiologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It’s designed to be elastic so that you can scrunch it down to a small size and push it in through a very small catheter. And when it comes out of the catheter, it opens like that.”

The valve is designed to stay firmly in place, without sutures. For Soloway, recovery was relatively easy.

“By the third day, I was basically back to normal,” Soloway said.

Soon after the procedure, he was back on the trails and hardly missing a beat.

