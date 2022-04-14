Advertisement

Mask order on South Shore Line extended to May 3

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Masks will continue to be required on the South Shore Line after the TSA extended its mask requirement on public transportation and transportation hubs through May 3.

Masks are required in all South Shore Line stations and trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. Social distancing is also recommended.

The requirement applies to all passengers and employees, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of two.

If a passenger needs a mask, the South Shore Line will continue to provide masks free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

Mugshot of Edmunde Hill, 51, of South Bend from the St. Joseph County Jail.
SB man arrested after road-rage leads to shooting, fires at State Rep. Teshka
One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County
The IRS has 1040 forms and instruction packets to make filing your income taxes more straight...
What you need to know as Tax Day approaches
SBCSC new Internet initiative approved
SBCSC’s new LTE Network will give Wi-Fi access to every student
16 News Now interviews tax professionals ahead of the tax return deadline.
Tax deadline approaching for those who have yet to file