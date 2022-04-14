Mask order on South Shore Line extended to May 3

(WNDU) - Masks will continue to be required on the South Shore Line after the TSA extended its mask requirement on public transportation and transportation hubs through May 3.

Masks are required in all South Shore Line stations and trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. Social distancing is also recommended.

The requirement applies to all passengers and employees, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of two.

If a passenger needs a mask, the South Shore Line will continue to provide masks free of charge.

