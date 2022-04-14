Indiana State Fair Unveils 2022 Theme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Fair is announcing their 2022 theme. This year, the theme is dedicated to “Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence”.

Organizers say they look forward to “celebrating Indiana’s worldwide recognition for its automotive history and contributions to the industry.” There will be celebrity cars from movies and books plus classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

The Indiana State Fair will also have fairgoer favorites, like carnival rides, fair food, and 4-H competitions.

Tickets are available at www.indianastatefair.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.