Indiana Black Expo to host Easter egg hunt in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is hosting it’s seventh annual Easter egg hunt!

On Saturday, the event will take place at 1318 S. 6th St. in Elkhart, starting at 1 p.m.

There will be an amazing 10,000 pieces of candy for kids to find, plus 6,000 eggs hidden around the park.

For more information, you can call (574) 226-4328.

