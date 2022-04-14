Advertisement

HF&F: Building a healthier Easter basket this season

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Sometimes, our Easter baskets can lead to a sugar rush on a level only witnessed during Halloween, especially for kids!

So how do you counteract all that Easter candy?

Cleveland Clinic Children’s Registered Dietitian Jennifer Hyland recommends choosing only a few confectionary favorites.

When it comes to chocolate bunnies, dark chocolate is the best choice. Dark chocolate has less sugar and contains more antioxidants.

Milk and white chocolate have more sugar and too much can spike blood sugar followed by a quick crash.

Hyland says it’s important to compliment an Easter basket with a protein-rich breakfast.

“Go with the regular candies but go with a smaller portion size. Maybe you get a smaller Easter bunny, or you only include a couple of different items in there, rather than a whole basket-full,” Hyland said. “You could fill the little eggs with other things, like you could do trail mix, you could do popcorn, still giving them some candy - of course. But there might be some other alternatives that they can just snack on, and it’s not going to give them as much of the sugar rush.”

If you’re wondering about sugar-free candy alternatives, Hyland doesn’t usually recommend them.

Instead, she encourages focusing on smaller portions of a few favorite items, and remember, a holiday is just one day.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

Mugshot of Edmunde Hill, 51, of South Bend from the St. Joseph County Jail.
SB man arrested after road-rage leads to shooting, fires at State Rep. Teshka
One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County
The IRS has 1040 forms and instruction packets to make filing your income taxes more straight...
What you need to know as Tax Day approaches
SBCSC new Internet initiative approved
SBCSC’s new LTE Network will give Wi-Fi access to every student
16 News Now interviews tax professionals ahead of the tax return deadline.
Tax deadline approaching for those who have yet to file