HF&F: Building a healthier Easter basket this season

(WNDU) - Sometimes, our Easter baskets can lead to a sugar rush on a level only witnessed during Halloween, especially for kids!

So how do you counteract all that Easter candy?

Cleveland Clinic Children’s Registered Dietitian Jennifer Hyland recommends choosing only a few confectionary favorites.

When it comes to chocolate bunnies, dark chocolate is the best choice. Dark chocolate has less sugar and contains more antioxidants.

Milk and white chocolate have more sugar and too much can spike blood sugar followed by a quick crash.

Hyland says it’s important to compliment an Easter basket with a protein-rich breakfast.

“Go with the regular candies but go with a smaller portion size. Maybe you get a smaller Easter bunny, or you only include a couple of different items in there, rather than a whole basket-full,” Hyland said. “You could fill the little eggs with other things, like you could do trail mix, you could do popcorn, still giving them some candy - of course. But there might be some other alternatives that they can just snack on, and it’s not going to give them as much of the sugar rush.”

If you’re wondering about sugar-free candy alternatives, Hyland doesn’t usually recommend them.

Instead, she encourages focusing on smaller portions of a few favorite items, and remember, a holiday is just one day.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.