First Alert Forecast: Back into the 40s Friday morning, much weaker wind

No, not the current temperatures, rather current wind gusts. Power outages being reported from today's wind. Highest gust so far: 62 mph in Goshen @engelwx pic.twitter.com/oImDBVHTDs — WNDU (@WNDU) April 14, 2022

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds throughout the day. Some light showers are possible early in the morning with some light scattered showers lingering through the afternoon. Not a washout but staying damp throughout Friday. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures stay cooler. High of 54. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Easter weekend begins chilly with some sunshine. Some high clouds will be present but overall, a nice dry day. Highs will be stuck in the middle to upper 40s with a breeze out of the north and west. High of 46. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds is expected. Most of the day looks dry with the exception of some evening showers beginning to move into Michiana. It will be chilly. Temperatures in the 30s during the morning for your egg hunts with highs staying cooler, in the middle to upper 40s. High of 49. Winds calm.

LONG RANGE: More chances for showers through the beginning of next week. The temperatures will rebound into the 50s through the end of next week.. More warmth could be moving back in with a big ridge that could move in through the end of the month. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 13th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 67

Wednesday’s Low: 44

Precipitation: 0.70″

