Elkhart County Police looking for missing mom & baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman and a missing baby.

Alexis Morales was last seen on on Tuesday, April 12, at approximately 6:00 p.m. leaving Howard Park in South Bend.

Alexis was last seen with her 5-month-old son, Messiah Morales, and they were in her silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV. Elkhart County Police say the license plate number is MULA LUV. An image of the vehicle was released Thursday afternoon.

Alexis was last seen wearing a black Shirt, black Ugg brand shoes, black leggings with flowers, black Nike brand jacket. Messiah was last seen wearing a baby blue jacket, matching sweatpants, blue sweater, grey with yellow socks and uses a Mickey Mouse blanket with the car seat.

Alexis told friends she was going back to her residence in New Paris.

If have any information about her location, please contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.

