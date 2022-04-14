Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating shooting of 15-year-old in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been called to investigate after police say a teen was shot in the head.

Goshen Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Cedar Wood Court just after 5 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to the hospital before being airlifted to another hospital.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in to investigate the incident. Officials say no further information is currently available.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.