Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is announcing its 2022 concert lineup for the Grandstand.

Rock band Kansas, known for hits like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind” will perform Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Track seating is $35 and Grandstand seating is $25. Those tickets go on sale May 13.

Then on Sunday, July 24 at 8 p.m., Christian musician Cory Asbury will take the stage. Track seating is $25 and Grandstand seating is $10. Tickets go on sale May 6.

Jameson Rodgers with special guest Niko Moon will perform on Monday July 25 at 8 p.m. For that event, track seating is $40 and Grandstand seating is $20. Tickets go on sale May 20.

Then Grammy-winning country music duo Brothers Osborne will be joined by Morgan Wade for a performance on Tuesday July 26 at 8 p.m. Track seating is $45 and Grandstand seating is $30. Those tickets go on sale May 27.

There are under 100 days until the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, which is July 22-30. More details can be found on its website.

