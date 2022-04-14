Advertisement

Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is announcing its 2022 concert lineup for the Grandstand.

Rock band Kansas, known for hits like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind” will perform Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Track seating is $35 and Grandstand seating is $25. Those tickets go on sale May 13.

Then on Sunday, July 24 at 8 p.m., Christian musician Cory Asbury will take the stage. Track seating is $25 and Grandstand seating is $10. Tickets go on sale May 6.

Jameson Rodgers with special guest Niko Moon will perform on Monday July 25 at 8 p.m. For that event, track seating is $40 and Grandstand seating is $20. Tickets go on sale May 20.

Then Grammy-winning country music duo Brothers Osborne will be joined by Morgan Wade for a performance on Tuesday July 26 at 8 p.m. Track seating is $45 and Grandstand seating is $30. Those tickets go on sale May 27.

There are under 100 days until the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, which is July 22-30. More details can be found on its website.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is announcing its 2022 concert lineup for the Grandstand.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is announcing its 2022 concert lineup for the Grandstand.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

Mugshot of Edmunde Hill, 51, of South Bend from the St. Joseph County Jail.
SB man arrested after road-rage leads to shooting, fires at State Rep. Teshka
One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County
The IRS has 1040 forms and instruction packets to make filing your income taxes more straight...
What you need to know as Tax Day approaches
SBCSC new Internet initiative approved
SBCSC’s new LTE Network will give Wi-Fi access to every student
16 News Now interviews tax professionals ahead of the tax return deadline.
Tax deadline approaching for those who have yet to file