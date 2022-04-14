Debate over moving of Washington High School principal continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington High School Principal Thomas Sims could transfer to Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.

The corporation recently announced leadership changes.

Now calls are growing louder for Sims to stay put.

“He established a standard for students to come and learn and they learn to trust. Taking him away will negate everything that he has done,” said one resident.

Some parents, teachers and residents said Sims had a lot of success at Washington.

“Sims has improved graduation rates. He has improved enrollment rates and he has improved the crime at the school as well without an SRO. He deserves to stay. The children deserve to have that leader there,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis.

“It’s not about you. It’s about the student, in particularly the black and brown students. Now you want to move and put somebody else there,” said another resident.

The South Bend Community School Corporation said the school board won’t be voting on the matter; but during a meeting Wednesday people addressed the board anyway.

“I’m perplexed about what I’m hearing, particularly when I hear that this school is thriving and doing well with Mr. Sims being the leader of that building,” said a concerned citizen.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said they need a strong principal at Dickinson and will continue collaborating with the new Washington principal to ensure academic success.

“We’re not looking for Sims to leave Washington High School. We want him there, that’s why we are here. We are going to demand that he stays there. The national search can be for somebody who is going to be at Dickinson,” said Davis.

The corporation says its launched a national and internal search for a new Washington High School principal.

There’s also been rumors about the high school closing.

The corporation, however, said there are no plans to shut it down.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.