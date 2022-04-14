Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in St. Joseph County updates hours of operation

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be changing its days and hours of operation next week.

You can now get your vaccine on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Walk ins are welcome. You can also schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov.

The clinic is located on the ninth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend.

Officials want you to know that this is NOT a testing site. To find a testing site, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

