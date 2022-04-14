City of South Bend buys Claey’s Candy building, parking lot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has its bases covered in a situation that hits close to ‘home plate’.

Far behind home plate, outside the city owned baseball stadium, change is in the wind.

A pillar of the neighborhood since 1941 is about to pull up stakes and move.

The stadium and the Claeys Candy factory have been neighbors so long, it’s hard to tell where one stops and the other begins.

Claeys actually owns and leases land that serves as a stadium parking lot for the folks in the front office at Four Winds Field, and those who have seats in the suites.

“The parking lot is very important for the future of the South Bend Cubs, and we did want to maintain control of that lot moving into the future,” said Caleb Bauer, Deputy Executive Director of South Bend’s Community Investment Department.

The opportunity was used to address several issues. Claeys is building a new $8 million facility in the Blackthorn Corporate Park, where it turns out, the four-inch gas line isn’t big enough.

Running a new line will cost more than $93,000.

Today, the city redevelopment commission approved paying the exact amount for an option to purchase the parking lot property and the current factory building at 525 S. Taylor.

The agreement sets the purchase price at $550,000 minus the cost of the option payment.

The agreement extends for two years to give the company plenty of time to relocate its candy making operations.

The extra time also allows the city to inspect the site for possible environmental contamination.

“That’s an area that’s kind of growing. Might be another opportunity to put something unique in that spot, particularly with the Cubs there,” said South Bend Redevelopment Commission member Troy Warner. “There’s a whole lotta traffic and you see a whole lotta people.”

“At this point, the city does not have current plans for the building. The city also does not have plans to demolish the building, but we believe that with the developments happening in that area, an opportunity will present itself, and we hope to bring it back to the redevelopment commission if we do find a willing partner to do something with that building,” added Caleb Bauer.

