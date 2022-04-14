Advertisement

Beacon Health receives $4.8 million dollar grant to help improve vaccination rates among minorities

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health is getting the green light on $4.8 million dollars in grants geared towards increasing vaccination rates among folks who don’t have one.

Black, Hispanic and Amish residents are among the least vaccinated in Indiana, according to Indiana’s Coranvirus Vaccine Dashboard.

Beacon Health Community Impact Director Kimberly Green Reeves says their focus will be using the funds to improve education and services surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations.

Reeves says some of those services will include hosting more mobile health clinics, hiring of bilingual health workers and providing additional educational materials about vaccines.

At this time, 6.2% of the Black or African American population are vaccinated, 6.8% for Hispanic or Latinos.

Two numbers that Reeves says they will be looking to improve over the next few months.

“Our hope is that if we continue to show up and if we continue to be present and concerned about things they are concerned about, eventually we will get them to understand the importance of about being vaccinated,” Reeves says.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, CovidSmart.org has recently been launched that includes COVID-19 vaccine facts, vaccine educational materials in English and Spanish and video stories from local residents who were vaccine hesitant and had a change of heart.

The site also offers a calendar of COVID vaccine clinics and local testing site information.

