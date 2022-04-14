Advertisement

BBB: Be on the lookout for Indiana Michigan Power imposter scam calls

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WNDU) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning about Indiana Michigan Power imposter calls.

Scams are targeting various utility customers and companies by calling and claiming the utility user is behind on their bill.

The caller states that if the customer doesn’t pay their past-due bill immediately, their services will be disconnected. The victim is often instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.

In some cases, a call may appear to be from the actual I&M phone number. However, I&M does not call customers demanding immediate payment or disconnecting service without prior written warning.

If you’ve received a call like this, you’re urged to stay calm and call the I&M customer service at one of the numbers listed below.

Indiana: 800-311-4634

Michigan: 800-311-6424

