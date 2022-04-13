Wednesday’s Child: Jayden is still searching

(WNDU) - Teenagers look forward to their independence. But some teens in foster care are looking for more guidance. They’re in need of adoption before they age out of the system.

When 16-year-old Jayden gets her driver’s license, she knows exactly what she wants to do.

“Travel, and do what I want to do,” said Jayden. “Do my career.”

Her dream career is in the medical field, but it starts with service.

“I want to go to the Army when I turn 18. And when I turn 18 I want to be an Ob-Gyn,” said Jayden.

Jayden loves babies and kids. She looks out for them whenever she can. It’s something she’s always done since living in foster care.

“I’ve been in and out of the system since I was one,” said Jayden.

What is the toughest part?

“Not knowing where you’re going to be next,” she said.

Moving is hard, but a rough home can be even harder.

“It makes me upset a little bit. At the same time a parent is supposed to cherish you love you and adore you. They’re not supposed to treat you like crap,” said Jayden.

She looks forward to finding a family that will love and respect her.

“I’m very kind, I’m an outgoing person. I love sports,” said Jayden.

Her favorite? She likes to play hoops. She’s pretty good too.

“I love basketball, when I don’t have nails on,” she said with a laugh. “I like volleyball and track.”

Jayden is competitive and has a positive attitude. It’s helped her stay focused on finding a new family.

“The system might be hard at first but at the same time you just got to keep pushing because you’ll find someone who loves you,” said Jayden.

Her ultimate goal?

“To find a foster family that loves me,” said Jayden.

She dreams of getting that call.

“I’ll probably have tears in my eyes. I’ve been waiting for this a very long time,” said Jayden.

