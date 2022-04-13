Advertisement

Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes

The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report(KSWO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests the climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

It found that rainfall from hurricanes during the record-breaking 2020 season was as much as 11% higher due to human-caused climate changes.

Researchers determined that global warming increased hourly rainfall rates in tropical storms and hurricanes from 5% to 10%.

When experts observed just hurricanes, the increase was 8% to 11%.

The findings suggest the threat surged over the past few decades and it will likely increase more in the future.

That’s because warmer air can hold more water vapor, which leads to higher rainfall rates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail