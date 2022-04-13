Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg visits southern Indiana to talk infrastructure

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
TELL CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and current U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was back in the Hoosier state on Wednesday.

Buttigieg stopped in Tell City to talk about President Biden’s infrastructure plan. He toured the Ohio River port with local leaders, including officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Buttigieg also talked about the $1.6 million grant that will cover construction of a new pier at the port.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the new pier will help increase port productivity up to 60 percent, which will help maintain 1,000 jobs.

