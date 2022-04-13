Advertisement

Payment required for police body cam footage

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From now on, you will have to pay a fee if you request body camera footage from the St. Joseph County Police Department.

The county council approved a resolution at a meeting Tuesday night.

Everyone seemed to agree that the fee is “necessary” and “reasonable.”

“Now State Statute requires that prior to the release of any video footage, the police department must review that footage...And basically this is a very labor-intensive task because you have to mute certain things, as far as license numbers, protection of privacy and things like that. And that is going to take a lot of time and effort, in a very detailed manner,” said Rafael Morton, President of the St. Joseph County Council.

“That process of blurring and redacting can be done on the software. However, it’s a frame-by-frame process that takes quite a bit of time...So, if you’ve got a car crash and our officers are there for 45 minutes, and you’ve got four officers, four times 45 minutes, you have three hours of video to review,” said Troy Warner, PIO for the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Warner said the department is in the process of implementing body cameras, but right now they receive multiple public records requests for dash cam video.

“The vast majority, well over 90 percent, probably 98 percent, come from personal injury attorneys,” said Warner.

Warner said there is a $25.00 minimum fee for requests and then it goes up $20.00 for each additional half hour of preparation time.

The maximum fee is $150.00.

