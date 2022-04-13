Advertisement

New exhibit opens at The History Museum in South Bend

New exhibit comes to The History Museum
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new exhibit at The History Museum in South Bend.

Unveiled: Wedding Traditions explores different decades and cultures, showcasing things like wedding clothing, jewelry, and rings.

“We show the wonderful stories of joining together people in matrimony,” said Marilyn Thompson, director of marketing at The History Museum. “So, people across all decades and throughout all cultures, the occasion of becoming a married couple is a common thread and we wanted to celebrate that and also talk about that.”

Unveiled: Wedding Traditions is open through January 8, 2023.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County
The IRS has 1040 forms and instruction packets to make filing your income taxes more straight...
What you need to know as Tax Day approaches
SBCSC new Internet initiative approved
SBCSC’s new LTE Network will give Wi-Fi access to every student
16 News Now interviews tax professionals ahead of the tax return deadline.
Tax deadline approaching for those who have yet to file
On Thursday, Troyon Scott was found guilty of a shooting in 2020.
South Bend man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting