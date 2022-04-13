New exhibit opens at The History Museum in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new exhibit at The History Museum in South Bend.

Unveiled: Wedding Traditions explores different decades and cultures, showcasing things like wedding clothing, jewelry, and rings.

“We show the wonderful stories of joining together people in matrimony,” said Marilyn Thompson, director of marketing at The History Museum. “So, people across all decades and throughout all cultures, the occasion of becoming a married couple is a common thread and we wanted to celebrate that and also talk about that.”

Unveiled: Wedding Traditions is open through January 8, 2023.

