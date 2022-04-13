“National Work Zone Awareness Week,” encourages safe driving through work zones

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Work zones are a sign to slow down, and to kick off construction season, Indiana’s Department of Transportation is spreading the word about ‘National Work Zone Awareness Week.’

“Once April rolls around, it’s typically the start of construction, so there’s going to be a lot of people out on the roads,” says Ryan Bruni, a Project Manager for Superior Construction.

According to INDOT, in 2021, there were over 300 work zone crashes in Northwest Indiana, and over 1,500 work zone crashes across the Hoosier state.

“Statistically, four out of five fatalities are actually drivers or their passengers, so as much as it’s for our safety, it’s actually for motorist’s safety as well,” says Cassandra Bajek, Public Relations Director for INDOT.

That statistic is why INDOT and the state police are urging the public to be cautious as construction season starts.

“We’re trying to get the work zone season off to a safe start, by just talking about reminding motorists that you’re going to see a lot of work sites out there,” says Sergeant Ted Bohner, with the Indiana State Police.

INDOT says that this year is going to top last years’ record-breaking year, as 1,300 projects are scheduled for construction on Indiana roads.

“We have different signs that will be up in a work zone, and it tells people where they need to merge, which lane is going to be closed, what the speed limit is, and so we really want people to pay attention to those signs, and to make sure that they follow them correctly through the work zone,” Bajek says.

Sergeant Bohner says that most work zone related fatalities are due to drivers simply not paying attention. “Many of the situations that we see, with often very tragic results are when people just, they don’t recognize that traffic has slowed or stopped in a work site, and they run in to that stopped traffic,” says Bohner.

Ryan Bruni with Superior Construction says that while construction may be frustrating, work crews are just trying to make things better.

“It’s temporary. Yes, it may be an inconvenience for a little while, but it’s temporary, we’re out here to improve the roads, improve the travel-ability of the public,” Bruni says, asking people to remember that construction workers are people too, and like you, want to get home safe and sound to their families.

“Be safe, be aware of what’s going on, slow down, and we’ll get out of here as quick as we can,” Bruni says.

