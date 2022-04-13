Mishawaka doctor sentenced to misdemeanor, probation for driving into protestors

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local doctor was sentenced on Wednesday for driving into a crowd of protesters on a Mishawaka bridge in the summer of 2020.

Dr. Glenn Wheet was found guilty of criminal recklessness back in February. Video from the incident shows him driving an SUV through multiple rows of traffic cones set up by Mishawaka Police.

Wheet was sentenced to one year of probation and must pay court costs and a $1,000 fine. He was also sentenced for a Class A Misdemeanor rather than a felony.

