Medical Moment: Meningococcal outbreak in Florida

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
(WNDU) - On Wednesday, the CDC issued a new warning about an outbreak of a rare, but potentially deadly disease in Florida.

But it doesn’t just impact people who live there.

Cases of the meningococcal disease are skyrocketing in Florida. The illness can infect the lining of the brain, spinal cord, or bloodstream.

It is spread through direct contact, like kissing or sharing a drink.

“10 to 15 percent of patients who get it will die from it,” said Dr. Jarod Fox, an Infectious Disease Physician at the Orlando Health Medical Group.

Florida has reported 21 cases, which is more than the state’s five-year average for this illness.

“Typically the symptoms will start anywhere from three to six days after exposure,” Dr. Fox said.

Those symptoms start out like the flu: fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Other symptoms include, nausea, vomiting, eyes that are sensitive to light, and confusion. Getting treatment early with antibiotics is key, because a person infected can deteriorate rapidly.

“So this is someone who may be complaining of a headache in the morning and by evening time, afternoon-evening time, they’re dead or comatose,” Dr. Fox continued.

The best way to protect yourself is to be vaccinated against the disease, these high-risk groups are now being urged to roll up their sleeves.

- College students

- The immunocompromised

- People living with HIV

- Anyone who hasn’t had a vaccine in the past 5 years

- Gay and bisexual men

