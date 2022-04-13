A look inside Early Bird Eatery’s new location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just a little over a year of being in business in downtown South Bend, Early Bird Eatery moved to a bigger location after renting the former Dainty Maid Shop space. Co-owners Jennifer and Mike Stone purchased the spot at 117 Wayne Street, reopening there last week.

“It’s nice to have your own space so you can set it up the way that you want, that works best for your employees, makes things more efficient, more comfortable for your customers,” remarked Jennifer.

Her husband and the executive chef, Mike, added that the bigger kitchen improves customer service.

“If we need something, we can get it within seconds rather than minutes. In our old location, we were kind of retrofitted in a space,” said Mike.

That other downtown restaurants, including Roselily, are expanding as well is the result of a few factors, said Jeff Rea, president and CEO of South Bend Regional Chamber.

“I think the entrepreneurial spirit, the want to capitalize on the number of people that come downtown, are all factors related to it. There were some dollars out there to help with, assist these companies as they were growing or expanding or something like that,” Rea explained.

Heated competition or not, Early Bird’s owners are here for something simple.

“It’s just seeing customers enjoy the food. I mean, sometimes, you’ll put down a blueberry lemon pancake, and people just get super excited about it and really happy,” Jennifer said.

Regular customer Amy Hilbrich-Davis said the restaurant makes her feel at home.

“This is my first time here at the new one. It feels like it’s theirs,” she said.

Early Bird Eatery has a local ATC hearing at the end of the month and hopes to obtain a liquor license soon after.

