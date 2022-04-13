Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Hoosiers should expect to begin receiving $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refunds in the coming weeks.

Refunds will begin in May through direct deposit for residents who have filed their income taxes and provided their banking information on their return. The direct deposits are expected to continue through July.

Paper checks will start being issued in late July and continue through August, with the hope that the statewide refund will be complete by Sept. 1.

You do not need to take any action to receive this refund, which comes in addition to any separate refund you may receive after filing your 2021 state income tax returns.

Press Release from the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb:

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced today that Hoosiers should expect to begin receiving their promised $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund in the coming weeks, resulting in a 12 percent cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability.

“I’m beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Our conservative fiscal leadership and pro-growth policies makes this tax refund possible for all Hoosier households.”

The Governor first announced in December that an estimated 4.3 million taxpayers will receive a $125 refund after they file their 2021 taxes. An estimated $545 million will be returned to Hoosiers. After the tax-filing deadline passes on April 18, the Department of Revenue in conjunction with the Auditor of State’s Office will begin issuing the refunds via direct deposit or by mailing a paper check.

Refunds will begin in May through direct deposit for residents who have filed their income taxes and provided their banking information on their return. Direct deposits are expected to continue through July.

Paper checks will be issued beginning in late July and continue through August, with the goal of completing the refund statewide by Sept. 1.

Residents do not need to take any action to receive the refund. The refund is in addition to and separate from any refund Hoosiers may receive after filing their 2021 state income tax returns.

Hoosiers can visit the Department of Revenue website for information about when to expect to receive the direct deposit or paper check.

