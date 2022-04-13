Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Winds will be gusting as high as 40 mph on Thursday
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

To say we threaded the needle of severe weather on Wednesday would be an understatement.  Thunderstorms and damaging winds were reported in northern Illinois and central Indiana (including a tornado report in Millhousen, IN).   As the wet weather comes to an end the transition to a windy and cooler forecast is ahead.  A windy advisory is in effect for all of Michiana from noon until 8pm.  Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph.  Highs will only reach the 50s on Thursday and Friday after a few days near 70 degrees.  A stray shower will be possible late Thursday and overnight lows will cool to the upper 30s.  The cooler air will continue to fill in through the weekend making for an Easter nearly 10 degrees below average.  High temperatures won’t return to the middle 50s until next Wednesday.

THURSDAY: WIND ADVISORY A few leftover showers during the morning as it turns very windy. Clouds clear and temperatures will drop through the morning into the 40s. A brief period of 50s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds remain very gusty into the afternoon. Wind gusts could top out between 45 and 55 miles per hour at times. High of 54 degrees. Winds SW 20-30 mph gusting between 45 and 55 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cool with clouds mixing in during the afternoon. A few light showers are possible later in the day, otherwise it will remain mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s. High of 55 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures continue to trend cooler through Easter weekend. Models are hinting at the chance for temps to drop into the lower 40s by the beginning of next week. This would also come with the chance for some rain/snow showers. We will start to dig deeper into this once this threat for severe weather exits. This storm will have everything to do with our pattern going forward and how things will fall into place for Easter weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

