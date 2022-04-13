Elkhart School Board votes to repurpose Hawthorne Elementary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday night, the Elkhart School Board voted in favor of repurposing Hawthorne Elementary.

The decision came in between bouts of public outcry before and after the vote, where residents voiced their displeasure that this will only increase class sizes in the district and leave communities without a place to send their children.

The Elkhart School Board replied in turn by citing a shortage of teachers, and no means to keep the building functional in a way that benefits the students.

“We will continue to have classrooms not staffed by teachers, and classroom sizes that are not conducive to learning, and who is that a disservice to? It’s a disservice to the students,” Elkhart School Board member Troy Scott said.

The school will now be repurposed into a Pre-K center. This vote also allows the district to change the boundaries for multiple elementary schools.

“Now is our time to come together and find a solution that works long-term, that’s good for the students, and the families and our communities long-term, that is not one-sided,” Board President Dacey Davis said.

The final vote was 5-2 in favor of repurposing Hawthorne.

Community members had one last chance to make their case Tuesday night, even though many of them said they don’t feel heard in the first place.

“The way that we see it is that decision has been made since June,” said community member Patricia Gracia-Stiles.

“I feel that the messaging and the way that this has been done has not involved the parents enough,” said state lawmaker Blake Doriot.

“You have made a decision without listening to us,” said a parent of a Hawthorne Elementary School student.

“I know there were four meetings scheduled. One got canceled because of snow and that didn’t get rescheduled. Things like that kind of leave a bad taste in people’s mouths,” said community member Jason Moreno.

These words couldn’t break through to enough board members to keep them from repurposing Hawthorne Elementary, but they did resonate with a couple of them.

“Community Engagement Plan is a process that needs to be done before all major decisions, not after, like the way that Hawthorne is being handled,” said Elkhart Community School Board Member Douglas Weaver.

However, some board members say the best thing for the students will be to have them learn somewhere else.

Board Member Babette Boling sent us a statement after voting in favor of repurposing the school saying, “We voted 5-2 in favor of closing. It was a very heart-wrenching decision. After a lot of leaning in and listening, my decision to close was based on the difficulty posed by the nationwide teacher shortage and the extreme shortage in our densely populated schools in and near the city boundaries. Retaining teachers and recruiting teachers to these schools has remained challenging over time. Keeping things the same and expecting a different result was not an option for me. I felt it was time to stop being reactive to this big problem and make a big change in order to decrease class sizes and stabilize our teaching force for these students ( who I care deeply for) and who deserve a future that has potential beyond a failing school. This is NOT a reflection on a failure by our teachers who I will always fight for, but a new opportunity for our dedicated teachers to reach our students better after a pandemic that put these vulnerable students further behind. I am looking into the future with hope that this big change will make a big positive difference for these important and precious students!! Current evidence showed we would have more of the same learning loss if we waited longer to make these changes. Timing and the mechanics of rolling something like this out will never feel exactly right to everyone, but in my heart of hearts, we are trying our hardest to help and not hurt!”

Other board members said keeping the school open is not a long-term solution.

A community member told me she doesn’t think repurposing the school is a long-term solution either.

“I believe that it’s just a ploy to keep the building open and I think they’re only going to do it a couple of years and then the school district is going to change their mind again and do something else different, and the building is just going to be sitting there,” said Elkhart resident Sondra Moseursery.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer released his update on this decision Wednesday afternoon saying he understands what this means for families who need to relocate students and leave behind the rich tradition at Hawthorne.

He says this strategy is to ensure those students have the right amount of staff to keep class sizes low.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.