Clay softball is young, but doesn’t lack leadership

By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Clay High School softball team is the defending champions in the NIC South division, something they did last season with freshman and sophomores.

This season, led by a strong junior class, the Colonials will try for another division title. But with a roster this young, where does the leadership come from?

“Our catcher; sometimes I feel like she is a young adult”, said head coach Katie Rodriguez. “We can talk to her about a lot. She’s just a great leader behind the plate. If you’re going to have anybody be the leader of a team it needs to be the catcher.”

“I think it’s all-around, overall”, added junior catcher Hailey Wolf. “Our varsity team is really good at keeping up with getting everybody to playing and all this, keeping them up. The girls on the bench are always cheering us on, always talking, always communicating. It’s really helpful. Leadership all around is really good with everybody. I mean yes, juniors and sophomores and everything are stepping up a little bit with no seniors around, but the freshman are doing a really good job of getting that on too.”

The season continues for Clay on Wednesday when they travel to face South Bend St. Joseph.

