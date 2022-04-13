Advertisement

California lawmakers propose 4-day work week

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOVR) - A California proposal to shorten the work week is gaining traction.

The measure would implement a four-day work week, dropping from 40 hours to 32 – and require overtime pay beyond that.

The four-day work week would apply to companies with 500 hundred employees or more.

California state Rep. Evan Low co-authored the bill.

“We’re hearing time and time again about greater worker flexibility. That’s what workers are demanding. And this provides us an opportunity to reimagine the workforce, uplifting the voice of workers while also helping to ensure that we can do the type of things in a more efficient manner, and also taking care of our families and our loved ones.”

Workers would still make the same amount of money, despite working less.

The California Chamber of Commerce has pushed back, saying the proposal would be a “job killer” by making hiring more expensive.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One dead after fatal crash in Cass County
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail