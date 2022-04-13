Bethel student gaining national attention for podcast hosts first live summit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From his basement to the big stage, Bethel marketing student Cameron Nagle is taking his podcast, Starting Small, one step further.

“When I thought about planning this and the day approached, and even yesterday I was thinking about how it’s really going to go and how the audience was going to resonate, the speakers, and it really turned out much better than I thought,” Nagle said.

From the Bethel University Auditorium, Nagle was joined by many of his classmates at a live summit he hosted on Wednesday.

“It all started in my basement, the dawn of COVID, interviewing everyone remotely,” Nagle says. “This was such an experience being able to present this to my community and so many people I know and area business owners and such an awesome opportunity.”

One that included guests like Founder of JBL New York City GLO Science Dr. Johnathon Levine, Stacy’s Pita Chip Founder Stacy Madison and Founder of Reebok Joe Foster.

“If you can bring the joy and the love into your organization, and people are feeling inspired to be at that optimistic creative mindset, the sky is the limit,” Dr. Levine told students in the audience.

When asked about why she chose to be a part of Wednesday’s summit, Madison says it all started when she first was interviewed virtually by Cameron on his podcast.

“I did the podcast and then I enjoyed speaking with him so much that when he asked to come to this -- this is really like the first thing that I have done that I’ve actually gone to in years -- and I was like if I was going to anything, it was to what Cameron was leading because it was just so comfortable to speak with him,” Madison said.

As for Foster, he says he believes Nagle’s work ethic and positive attitude will push him to the top.

“Oh, we like Cameron. We think he is really good. He’s clever, he’s lucrative, he’s got the energy. This is where a lot things are going today,” Foster says. “We think he’s got a great future.”

Nagle says he is blown away about the feedback he has received and his excited to see where his podcast goes next.

“Building the show out and now seeing this all come to life and reality to the live setting is truly remarkable,” Nagle says.

Nagle says he plans to turn the Starting Small podcast into an expanded media platform adding topics like music and sports to the mix.

You can tune in and listen to the starting small podcast by streaming it on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Pandora, & YouTube.

