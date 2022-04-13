Benton Harbor mayor ends congressional campaign
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The mayor of Benton Harbor is ending his congressional run.
In a recent tweet, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he is no longer pursuing a seat for the 4th Congressional District. His decision to suspend his campaign comes nearly a week after he announced a run for office.
In the tweet, Muhammad says he “decided to remain exclusively focused on the revitalization of the city of Benton Harbor” and that finishing the job as mayor is his “priority.”
