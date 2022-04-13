Benton Harbor mayor ends congressional campaign

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The mayor of Benton Harbor is ending his congressional run.

In a recent tweet, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he is no longer pursuing a seat for the 4th Congressional District. His decision to suspend his campaign comes nearly a week after he announced a run for office.

In the tweet, Muhammad says he “decided to remain exclusively focused on the revitalization of the city of Benton Harbor” and that finishing the job as mayor is his “priority.”

After prayer and conversations with residents, friends and family I have decided to remain exclusively focused on the revitalization of The City of Benton Harbor. At this time finishing the job as Mayor is my priority. I will not pursue the US 4th Congressional District seat. pic.twitter.com/7KmAWckFTa — Mayor Marcus Muhammad (@marcus4polytics) April 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.