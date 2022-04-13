3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people died and two others suffered injuries after a semitrailer collided with a car carrying five people outside Fort Wayne.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says the crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 50-year-old James Hagwood of Plymouth and 59-year-old Sylvia Perales and 29-year-old Jesse Perales, both of Warsaw.

Deputies say 29-year-old Joseph Drummond of Fort Wayne and 36-year-old Jessica Craft of Silver Lake were treated and released at a hospital.

Deputies say the semitrailer driven by 34-yar-old Thomas Stanley Leo Holt Clifford III of Columbia City was turning left from U.S. 30 and onto a Whitley County road when he struck the car.

4/13/2022 5:46:23 PM (GMT -4:00)