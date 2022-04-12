Advertisement

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in either seventh or eighth grade, KCTV reported.

The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries, and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Kansas City Public Schools said the injured student was taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

At this time, our students are safe, and we are working directly with Northeast Middle School families on reunification plans and an early dismissal. We are in the process of dismissing students now,” the school district said.

Kansas City Public Schools said it’s working with law enforcement to investigate what happened, and it’s offering counseling support for students and staff.

