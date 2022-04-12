St. Joseph Co. issuing up to $150 million in municipal bonds for Beacon Health System expansion project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Something big is looming on the hospital horizon in South Bend.

Today provided a peak of what’s in store.

“Good for them, we like to see good things happen in St. Joe County,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney after he and his fellow commissioners approved a bond issue that will raise up to $150 million for the expansion and renovation of Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Before the vote, the commissioners were told that the project called for the construction of a ten-story tower with seven patient floors, and that the number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit would increase by 50-percent.

Word of the project first came last fall as it was included in a request for funding in connection with the state grant program known as READI.

Today brought the first indication of how serious the plans were being taken and how soon they’d be carried out.

The county acted through its Hospital Authority. Taxpayers are not responsible for any of the debt. “We had a hospital authority bond for about $150-million and we’re kind of the pass through, so they just need a governmental entity to kind of, you know, facilitate the process so we gladly served in that role,” Kostielney said.

