Olympia Candy Kitchen gears up for Easter

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of pounds of chocolate are sold in the United States every year in the week leading up to Easter.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Olympia Candy Kitchen in Goshen to see how they are preparing for the big holiday.

Owner Kare Andersen said they have been busy making all different types of chocolate Easter bunnies and baskets.

They also make other chocolate animals like dogs, squirrels, and ducks.

“All of our molds are solid,” Andersen said. “A lot of molds you get from the big box stores are hollow inside. I don’t even know how to make a hollow bunny, so all of ours are completely solid.”

Of course, the proper way to eat a chocolate bunny is ears first, Andersen said.

Olympia Candy Kitchen is open 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. every day except Wednesdays and Sundays.

