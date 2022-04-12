Medical Moment: A new treatment for lower back pain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Between 60 and 80 percent of all Americans will have lower back pain at some point in their lives. Annular tears are often the culprit of persistent back pain. Annular tears are injuries that develop in the discs, the so called “shock absorbers” cushioning the vertebrae in the spine.

Now, orthopedic specialists are using a minimally invasive procedure to help stop the source of the pain.

Neil Bar spends hours on his feet and on his bike. He’s a triathlete and endurance training keeps him mentally and physically fit.

“It’s a test of human spirit,” Neil said.

But more than two decades of chronic back pain caused by a congenital condition tested his limits. Then, four years ago, more pain - but this time, it was very different.

“It was right on the bone or right in the disc,” Neil said.

Neil had an annular tear in a spinal disc and the material inside his disc was leaking out, causing inflammation, Neil wanted to avoid a spinal fusion, which would have limited his movement. Sports medicine specialist Dr. Brian Shiple recommended a regenerative procedure called the Discseel.

Doctors take a synthetic material called Fibrin and inject it into the damaged disc.

“It becomes like thick glue that they use to seal things instead of maybe they reinforce sutures or instead of sutures,” Dr. Shiple said.

The Fibrin encourages the growth of new tissue, causing the disc tear to close up so the pain goes away.

“At the two month mark he was pain free and training hard,” Dr. Shiple continued.

Neil is preparing for his first post-COVID race with a back that feels as good as new.

“Back to just being thankful that I can get on the saddle without any pain,” Neil said.

Fibrin was first approved by the FDA for use in facial reconstruction, repairing the spleen and controlling cardiac bleeding during surgery because it heals tissue that can’t be sutured. Fibrin is used off-label to repair discs. Healthcare providers sometimes prescribe drugs off-label when they feel it’s medically appropriate. The Discseel procedure is not covered by insurance.

It costs more between $14,500 to $15,500 dollars out of pocket.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.