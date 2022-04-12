Lippert’s new Mobile Care Unit brings accessible healthcare to employees

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - In order to provide free healthcare to thousands of team members, Lippert has unveiled a 42-foot RV that will travel to Lippert Plants across Northern Indiana, providing advanced health and wellness services.

Lippert team members will benefit regardless of whether they are participants in the sponsored medical plan or not, and employees are grateful that the company has shown them they care.

“It’s huge. Cancer runs in my family, breast cancer specifically, and to be able to have some place that I can go to get checked out at my convenience, any time. It makes me feel more secure in knowing like I can catch it first before it affects me and my family,” said Jennifer Groves, Quality Manager and 10-year Lippert team member.

The MCU will be available at 10 locations starting at the end of this month, and services provided will include acute care, chronic disease management, and well-being resources.

