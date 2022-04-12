Advertisement

UPDATE: Human remains found in wooded area in Three Rivers identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The human remains that were found in a wooded area in Three Rivers last week have been identified as 66-year-old David Michael Abrams.

Police say Abrams had been missing since Christmas Day. The investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Rivers Police Department says human remains were found in a wooded area on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 1:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Second Avenue. When they arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said he was walking his dog when he came across the remains of a body.

The remains were transported to WMed for further examination and identification.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said he was walking his dog when he came...
When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said he was walking his dog when he came across the remains of a body.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The human remains that were found in a wooded area in Three Rivers last week have been...
UPDATE: Human remains found in wooded area in Three Rivers identified
South Bend Police have identified the victim of Monday night’s deadly shooting as 28-year-old...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Snow Showers End, Turning Warmer With More Rain Chances
Victim involved in shooting investigation - clipped version
Victim involved in shooting investigation - clipped version
morning sports