UPDATE: Human remains found in wooded area in Three Rivers identified

UPDATE: The human remains that were found in a wooded area in Three Rivers last week have been identified as 66-year-old David Michael Abrams.

Police say Abrams had been missing since Christmas Day. The investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Rivers Police Department says human remains were found in a wooded area on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 1:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Second Avenue. When they arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said he was walking his dog when he came across the remains of a body.

The remains were transported to WMed for further examination and identification.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

