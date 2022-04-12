UPDATE: Human remains found in wooded area in Three Rivers identified
UPDATE: The human remains that were found in a wooded area in Three Rivers last week have been identified as 66-year-old David Michael Abrams.
Police say Abrams had been missing since Christmas Day. The investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY:
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Rivers Police Department says human remains were found in a wooded area on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called just before 1:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Second Avenue. When they arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said he was walking his dog when he came across the remains of a body.
The remains were transported to WMed for further examination and identification.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
