Goshen Community Schools considering new busing format

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is considering a new busing format.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the new proposed model would require each bus driver to transport each tier—elementary, junior high, and high school, along with intermediate.

This will decrease the number of students per bus, allowing the district to double buses when drivers are out and shorten routes.

However, school start times would change. The elementary start time would be 7:30 a.m., high school and intermediate would be 8:15 a.m., and junior high would be 9 a.m.

The removal of all late arrival and early release days would add 55 minutes to elementary schedules and 40 minutes to secondary schools on Wednesdays.

No decision was made during a meeting held Monday night.

