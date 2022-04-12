First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon; Severe weather potential in the evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Overall impacts regarding this system haven’t changed much and the potential for strong to severe storms remain in the forecast. While the greatest ingredients regarding severe weather are through central and southern Indiana, wind gusts around any thunderstorm that develops could easily exceed 60 mph. Additionally, the moisture within the atmosphere will make for dangerous driving conditions with reduced visibility and possible ponding the roads. Highs will be warm and in the 70s before falling back to the 50s on Thursday and Friday. The quick shift in temperatures will keep winds in the 40-55 mph rang on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and remaining warm and breezy. During the morning some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across Michiana. These showers will last through the morning and into the early afternoon. A few scattered sprinkles during the afternoon, remaining mostly cloudy. Some rays of sunshine could add to the instability in the atmosphere, this would add some fuel for our thunderstorms if we see some of that sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s as we await a line of stronger storms by late evening. These storms could have strong gusty winds and heavy rain. There will be a threat for a few isolated tornadoes as well. High of 72 degrees. Winds S 15-25 mph.

STORM TIMING: 9AM-2PM: A round of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves across Michiana. Some heavy rain, thunder and lightning are possible along with gusty winds.

2PM-8PM: Mostly dry with some breaks in the clouds. Very warm and muggy. More sunshine and warmer temps could fuel our severe weather chance during the late evening.

8PM-MIDNIGHT: A line of storm to severe thunderstorms moves from west to east across Michiana. These storms could produce strong gusty winds, heavy rain, small hail and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Impacts: Stronger storms with the potential for:

Heavy Rain

Strong Gusty Winds

Small Hail

Isolated Tornado

THURSDAY: A few leftover showers during the morning as it turns very windy. Clouds clear and temperatures will drop through the morning into the 40s. A brief period of 50s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds remain very gusty into the afternoon. Wind gusts could top out between 45 and 55 miles per hour at times. High of 54 degrees. Winds W 20-30 mph gusting between 45 and 55 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures continue to trend cooler through Easter weekend. Models are hinting at the chance for temps to drop into the lower 40s by the beginning of next week. This would also come with the chance for some rain/snow showers. We will start to dig deeper into this once this threat for severe weather exits. This storm will have everything to do with our pattern going forward and how things will fall into place for Easter weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, April 11th, 2022

Monday’s High: 65

Monday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.00″

