Egg prices increase due to bird flu outbreak

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
INDIANA (WNDU) - Egg prices are now approaching $3, just in time for Easter decorating.

The latest USDA market data shows Midwest retailers are paying between $2.86 and $2.94 for a dozen of large eggs (which isn’t the necessarily the same price as what those retailers will charge customers).

“Probably the number one driver of prices going up for eggs and poultry is the bird flu outbreak that’s happening across the country,” explained AgDay host Clinton Griffiths.

The deadly disease carried by migrating water birds is behind 24 million poultry deaths in three months across 25 states, affecting at least eight farms in the Hoosier State - including a duck farm in Elkhart County.

“And so that’s one thing we encourage folks to do is consider if they have issues with wild birds, trying to keep those birds contained - their poultry contained - so that there’s a separation there,” stated Denise Derrer-Spears, public information director of the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH).

Derrer-Spears said birds infected with the incurable disease often die quickly or have to be euthanized because of how sick they become.

Griffiths added farmers have to be proactive to limit bird flu exposure in order to ensure infected poultry don’t end up in the food supply.

“So far, [bird flu] hasn’t had a huge impact on supplies. But there are fewer birds because we’ve lost several million egg-layers, especially in Iowa. So you know, it is having an impact on prices because there are fewer eggs,” Griffiths remarked.

While it’s the worst bird flu outbreak since 2015, Griffiths doesn’t think there’s a shortage before Easter just yet.

“If we do continue to see an outbreak spread across the country, then we could see egg prices trend even higher. Will they get out of control? At this point, I would say that’s not likely, but you never know,” he said. “It is a disease. It is highly contagious among birds. And so it’s something that we do need to watch.”

No human cases of bird flu have been reported in the U.S.

