Ask the Doctor: Kidney stone concerns, headaches, blood thinners

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Stacy): “I have pain in my lower back that is starting to radiate to my lower abdomen. it hurts when I pee, and my pee is kind of dribbling out. Does this sound like a kidney stone?”

DR. BOB : As I listen to your symptoms a few things come to mind.

Certainly, a kidney stone could cause some of your symptoms. Typically, kidney stones cause back pain on one side that goes around to the front of the groin.

If you have pain on both sides, it is less likely to be a kidney stone. Hearing that there is some burning with urination points to this possible being a urinary tract infection.

A bladder or kidney infection can also cause back or lower abdominal pain.

You likely need to see a doctor to have your urine tested to help determine what might be going on.

Question #2 (from Charity): “I’ve been getting headaches every day for a couple weeks now. I take medication for it, but they come back in a few hours. Is there anything else I can do to make them stop and not return?”

DR. BOB : Many different things can cause a headache: migraines, sinus infections, tension headaches, medication side effects, blood pressure problems.

Your question does bring up a very interesting type of headache we often see. It is called a medication overuse headache.

In this situation, someone develops a headache from one of the many issues that can cause headaches.

Understandably they begin to treat the headache with over-the-counter pain medicines like Tylenol, ibuprofen, or aspirin. If these medicines are used every day for a matter of weeks, you can then develop rebound headaches when the medicine wears off.

To treat medication overuse headaches, we have to stop the over-the-counter pain medicine and get to the bottom of what was causing the initial headache. It can be a tough thing to treat. But ultimately, we can get people feeling better.

Question #3 (from Tom): “I’d like to be a blood donor, but I’m taking blood thinners and blood pressure meds. Would those medications prevent me from donating?”

DR. BOB : Unfortunately if you take blood thinners then you cannot donate blood.

This is for a couple of reasons. The blood thinners change the properties of your blood so that it does not clot normally. We don’t want a patient to receive blood products that may not function normally.

Secondly you may have complications while donating blood because your blood doesn’t clot normally. Most people on blood pressure medicines (if their blood pressure is controlled) can still donate blood.

You can typically find a list online of medicines that disqualify you from donation, and most blood pressures medicines are not on the list. If you have other questions, you can always contact the blood donation center.

