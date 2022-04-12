$100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket sold in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket that matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $288 million jackpot drawing was sold in Mishawaka.

The winning $100,000 Powerball ticket, which matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball, included the Power Play option to double the prize amount. The ticket was purchased at Sofi Mart, which is located at 715 East Mishawaka Avenue.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, April 11, are: 5-7-24-31-34 with a Powerball of 4.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday, April 13, is $302 million. With the growing jackpot, the Hoosier Lottery continues to emphasize responsible gaming. Players are encouraged to keep play positive by knowing their game, setting a limit and keeping it fun.

