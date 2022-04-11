Warmer with Showers Monday, First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy during the day. After a few light showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the morning. More showers are likely during the afternoon. A better chance for showers the farther south you travel in Michiana. High temperatures rise into the lower 60s by the afternoon, turning breezy late in the day. High of 62 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers lingering into the evening before clouds clear out. Temperatures will cool off into the lower 40s by the early morning, staying mostly clear and calmer. Low of 40 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny for most of the day. Increasing clouds and a chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Very warm and turning breezy later in the day. High of 70 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and remining warm and breezy. During the morning some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across Michiana. These showers will last through the morning and into the early afternoon. A few scattered sprinkles during the afternoon, remining mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s as we await a line of stronger storms by late evening. These storms could have strong gusty winds and heavy rain. There will be a threat for a few isolated tornadoes as well. High of 72 degrees. Winds S 15-25 mph.

LONG RANGE: After those storms roll through a few lighter showers linger into the morning on Thursday. Behind the system the temperatures drop as well. Most of the day will be in the 40s and low 50s on Thursday with winds that could be extremely gusty, near 50 mph at times. Highs in the lower 50s as we head into the Easter weekend. The chance for some rain/snow showers and chilly temperatures to begin next week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, April 10th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 61

Sunday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.00″

