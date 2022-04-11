St. Joseph Health System holds first in-person hiring event since start of pandemic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System hosts their first, in-person hiring event since the start of the pandemic.

The hiring event is specifically for registered nurses.

Open interviews will occur from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mishawaka Medical Center at 5215 Holy Cross Pkwy.

Nurses and nursing students who attend will have the chance to explore open positions and meet with current employers.

Those who are interested in the hiring fair, but are unable to make it to the event can click here to see what openings are available.

